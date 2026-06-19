Chamber announces Black Business Month celebration 

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced its fourth annual Black Business Month Celebration, honoring the resilience, innovation and impact of Black entrepreneurs across the Santa Clarita Valley.

This year’s celebration is scheduled to be held on Thursday, Aug. 6, at 5:30 p.m. at the California Institute of the Arts, 24700 McBean Parkway, Valencia.

“A year into serving as chair of the Black Business Council, I am deeply grateful to bring our community together once again for this special celebration,” Tamara Pickering, chair of the Black Business Council, said in a chamber news release. “Every year, this event reminds us of what’s possible when we champion one another, when we share our stories, forge new relationships, and commit to building an environment where Black-owned businesses don’t just survive, but flourish. I hope you’ll join us for an evening that uplifts, connects and inspires.”

During August, Black Business Month is a nationally recognized moment to reflect on the strength and significance of Black entrepreneurship, the chamber release said.

“The SCV Chamber remains committed to amplifying these voices and affirming the essential role Black-owned businesses play in shaping a thriving, inclusive regional economy,” the release said.

This year’s program will include the recognition of outstanding businesses and individuals whose vision and leadership have left a lasting mark on our business community. Honorees will be announced in the coming weeks.

“The contributions of Black-owned businesses make to our local economy, entrepreneurial landscape, and broader community are significant,” Ivan Volschenk, president/CEO of the SCV Chamber, said in the release. “This celebration is our opportunity as a community to stand together in recognition of that impact, and we look forward to honoring this year’s distinguished recipients. We encourage everyone in our community to join us for an evening rooted in unity, appreciation, and recognition of the contributions these businesses make to our local economy.”

Registration ($45 chamber members, $55 non-members) is now open on the chamber’s website at www.SCVChamber.com under the Events tab. Sponsorship opportunities are also available by contacting [email protected].