City, county to host Fire Safety Day 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with the county of Los Angeles and public safety agencies, invites the community to an educational event urging residents to stay prepared and protect their families, pets and homes from the threat of wildfires this summer.

The Santa Clarita City Council will join Los Angeles County Fire Department Deputy Chief Brian Martin and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Capt. Brandon Barclay for a multi-agency Fire Safety Day and Press Conference on Saturday, June 27, at 9 a.m. at the Towsley Canyon Trailhead, located at 24335 The Old Road.

Residents will be invited to participate in hands-on activities, watch live presentations and experience one-of-a-kind opportunities with local first responders, according to a news release from the city.

This free, family-friendly event will include an up-close look at emergency response vehicles and equipment. Attendees will have the opportunity to climb inside emergency response vehicles that are not typically accessible to the public, including Type 3 Engines, a fire dozer from the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the city’s Emergency Mobile Command Unit and vehicles from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Residents can explore the equipment, try on uniforms, learn about hands-only CPR and speak with staff on-site about their roles in wildfire prevention and public safety. Attendees can also watch a live hillside helicopter water drop demonstration by the Los Angeles County Fire Department. This year, SRD Straightening Reins will be on-site with their herd of therapy goats so attendees can get up close to the type of animals that help with brush clearance.

The Summer Fire Safety Day and Press Conference will also educate residents about the dangers of fireworks. Each year, fireworks start more than 1,600 fires and cause catastrophic injuries and even deaths. In the city of Santa Clarita, it is illegal to possess, sell or use fireworks, including those that are labeled “Safe and Sane,” such as sparklers, snaps, smoke balls and any item that explodes.

The city asks residents to leave the fireworks to the professionals and spend the Fourth of July enjoying the city’s show over Valencia Town Center beginning at 9:15 p.m.

To watch a live feed of the press conference, tune into the city’s Facebook page.