College Briefs for June 18

Parra Named to University of Mississippi chancellor’s honor roll

Sophia Parra, of Newhall, was named to the University of Mississippi’s fall 2025 honor roll.

Parra, in the bachelor’s of business administration in real estate program, was named to the chancellor’s honor roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.

To be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.

The University of Mississippi, affectionately known as Ole Miss, is the state’s flagship university, and is included in the elite group of R1 doctoral universities by the Carnegie Classification.

Local student graduates from University of Mississippi

Caitlyn Connolly, of Santa Clarita, is among the more than 660 students who graduated from the University of Mississippi in December 2025.

Connolly, who majored in sport management, received a bachelor’s degree from the School of Applied Sciences.

The University of Mississippi, affectionately known as Ole Miss, is the state’s flagship university. Included in the elite group of R1: Doctoral Universities – Highest Research Activity by the Carnegie Classification, its 16 academic divisions include a major medical school, nationally recognized schools of accountancy, law and pharmacy, and an Honors College.

Area students named to Ohio University’s fall provost’s list

Following the completion of each semester, Ohio University recognizes the academic achievements of its students by publishing the president’s, dean’s and provost’s lists.

Four local students were named to the provost’s list for the fall 2025 semester:

• Chyna Hodges, of Valencia.

• Lauren Lising, of Canyon Country.

• Matthew Pineda, of Canyon Country.

• Kelly Watson, of Canyon Country.

Ohio University is located in Athens, Ohio.