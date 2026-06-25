College Briefs for June 25

Local trio named to dean’s list at Tufts University

Tufts University recently announced the dean’s list for the fall 2025 semester. Dean’s list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.

Three local students earned dean’s list honors:

• Amanda Alatorre, Class of 2028, of Canyon Country.

• Khallid Calhoun, Class of 2026, of Valencia.

• Kainyu Kiruja, Class of 2029, of Valencia.

Tufts University is located on campuses in Boston, Medford/Somerville and Grafton, Massachusetts, and in Talloires, France.

Acosta earns degree from University of Maryland Global Campus

Amanda Acosta, of Newhall, earned a bachelor of science in psychology degree from University of Maryland Global Campus in fall 2025.

Acosta was one of more than 6,400 students worldwide who earned degrees from UMGC in the fall 2025 term.

University of Maryland Global Campus was founded more than 75 years ago specifically to serve the higher education needs of working adults and military service members. Today, UMGC is the largest provider of postsecondary education in Maryland and continues its global tradition with online and hybrid courses, more than 175 classroom and service locations worldwide, and more than 135 degrees and certificates.

Zbojniewicz named to University of Arkansas dean’s list

Darius Zbojniewicz, of Valencia, has been named to the University of Arkansas dean’s list for the 2025 fall semester.

Zbojniewicz joins a group of students recognized for outstanding academic achievement by earning a grade-point average of 3.75-3.99 during the semester while completing at least 12 credit hours required for graduation.

“I’d like to congratulate each student who made the dean’s list for the fall semester,” said Provost Indrajeet Chaubey. “Being named to the dean’s list is a significant accomplishment. Achievements like these reflect these students’ commitment to academic excellence, and the support they receive from their families and friends, as well as university faculty and staff, is essential to their success at the U of A and beyond.”

Arkansas’ flagship institution was founded in 1871 and contributes more than $3 billion to Arkansas’ economy annually. The Carnegie Foundation classifies the U of A among the U.S. colleges and universities with the highest level of research activity.