Photos: Gold Rush in Santa Clarita

Attendees put on their boots and gathered for the fourth installment of the city of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park series, featuring Gold Rush Country performing contemporary hits on Saturday.
Habeba Mostafa
Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].