Saugus board recognizes maintenance and operations team 

The Saugus Union School District governing board recognized its maintenance and operations teams for their work preparing school sites across the district ahead of the 2026-27 school year, which begins next week, during Tuesday’s regular meeting.

All board members, along with district cabinet members, took a moment to acknowledge the maintenance and operations teams for their work, which is often performed outdoors during the summer months when temperatures in the Santa Clarita Valley can reach high levels.

“This team is working long hours, often in triple-digit heat temperatures to prepare every classroom, playground and campus for the safe return of our students and staff,” governing board President Matt Watson said as 11 men and women on the team stood in front of the dais during the recognition. “The entire scope of their work is often unseen, but it’s essential to the success of every school day.”

Watson noted that although not all team members were present for the recognition, he wanted those at the meeting to pass the message along to their colleagues who weren’table to attend on Tuesday.

Trustee Anna Griese said that many in the community always comment on the well-maintained school sites the Saugus district is known for having, which makes families in the community happy to attend their schools.

Trustee Patti Garibay echoed the sentiment and noted that, as a parent of students within the district, she’s always noticed how “impeccable, clean, and everything is in order” as Bridgeport Elementary school, she said.

“It makes such a difference. I really feel that the kids, the way that things look and feel, that’s how we feel about ourselves and so you guys play a big role in that. You don’t go unseen by me,” she added.

Trustee Christopher Trunkey also thanked the maintenance and operations team for not just keeping the school sites well maintained but also the district office.

“Our students, our families, our communities. Whether it’s outside on the school grounds, whether it’s inside the classrooms, here in the district office, it takes a lot of work to keep everything going and you guys are a big part of that,” he said.

Katherine Cooper noted that the recognition may be the first time the team was recognized for their work since she was on the board.

“You guys show love to our kids in a very special way,” she said, before sharing an anecdote about how one person can be gone for a year and go unnoticed, but being gone for just one day can cause everything to fall apart. She said that sentiment reflects how she views the district’s maintenance and operations team, whose work is essential to keeping school sites running smoothly.