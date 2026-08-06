Pediatrician offers back-to-school healthy habit tips 

News release

As families across the Santa Clarita Valley prepare for the new school year, parents can take a few simple steps to help their children start strong both academically and emotionally, according to a local pediatrician.

“Getting ready for school is about more than buying supplies,” Dr. Seth Glickman, a Kaiser Permanente pediatrician in Santa Clarita, said in a Kaiser news release. “Healthy habits, routine medical care and open communication with your child’s doctor can make a big difference in their success throughout the new school year.”

One of the most important back-to-school adjustments is returning to a consistent sleep schedule after summer break, the release said.

“Children learn and focus better when they’re well-rested,” Glickman said in the release. “Aim for nine to 12 hours of sleep each night and start adjusting bedtimes before school begins for elementary-age children, and encourage teenagers to get eight to 10 hours of sleep.”

Parents are advised to plan ahead and start “resetting” the sleep routine of their children at least a week before the first day of school. It’s helpful to adjust bedtime and wake-up time by around 15 minutes every day, until the schedule matches the school day.

Adequate sleep supports learning, memory, attention and overall well-being, helping students stay engaged in the classroom, Glickman added.

Glickman recommends that parents schedule annual physical exams and ensure their children are current on recommended vaccinations before school starts. “Yearly checkups help identify health concerns early and ensure children are growing and developing as expected,” he said in the release.

Annual exams can help: detect vision, hearing or developmental concerns; monitor chronic conditions such as asthma or allergies; track growth and developmental milestones; review and update vaccinations; and, provide guidance on nutrition, physical activity and sleep.

“Physicals also offer an opportunity to discuss mental and emotional health, which is increasingly important as children navigate academic and social pressures,” Glickman added. He also encourages families to schedule a dental checkup before the school year begins.

Choose the Right Backpack

A properly fitted backpack can help prevent unnecessary strain and discomfort. “Children’s bodies are still growing, and carrying too much weight can lead to back, neck and shoulder pain,” Glickman said in the release.

Parents should look for backpacks that fit well and avoid overloading them. As a general rule, a backpack should weigh no more than 10% to 15% of a child’s body weight, she noted. A lighter, properly worn backpack can improve comfort, posture and concentration throughout the school day.

Set Healthy Social Media Boundaries

With technology playing a larger role in children’s lives, Glickman advises parents to monitor and limit social media use, especially for younger children. “Technology can be a useful tool, but it’s important to balance screen time with activities that support healthy development.”

Excessive social media use has been linked to shorter attention spans, sleep problems, anxiety and lower self-esteem. Limiting screen time allows more opportunities for reading, physical activity, creativity and in-person social interactions.