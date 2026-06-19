Deputies: 2 arrested in connection to road rage video 

Two people were arrested following a June 11 road rage incident in which a man exited his Tesla Cybertruck and struck the window of a BMW involved in the confrontation. The incident was captured on video, which has since circulated across social media and prompted a statement by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The incident occurred around 5:15 p.m. near a State Route 14 freeway intersection in Canyon Country, Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said in a written statement The Signal on Thursday afternoon.

“One of the parties was in a gray Tesla Cybertruck and the other party in a white BMW sedan. When the parties came to a stop at the intersection, the male adult exited his vehicle and approached the other adult male driver who was in the BMW,” she wrote.

A verbal argument ensued and then the Cybertruck driver struck the window of the BMW, causing it to break, and when the man began to walk away, the BMW driver accelerated his vehicle forward, colliding with the rear of the Cybertruck, according to Miller. The man was also struck in the legs.

The Cybertruck driver, identified as a 35-year-old man from Lancaster, was arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor charge of vandalism, according to Miller.

The BMW driver, a 27-year-old man from Mojave, was arrested on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon and was released on a $30,000 bond, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrest logs. He is due at the San Fernando Courthouse on July 2.

The SCV Sheriff’s Station released a statement on its social media pages after a clip of the incident began to circulate.

“BOTH drivers were arrested, one for vandalism and the other for assault with a deadly weapon,” the post read after it provided a brief description of the incident. “Life can be stressful, but don’t let a moment of anger lead to bad decisions. Take a deep breath, don’t engage the other driver, and avoid confrontation. Stay in your car and keep driving. Stay safe, SCV.”