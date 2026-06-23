Deputies: Suspect arrested on suspicion of DUI after collision 

A driver in a Toyota Tacoma was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a traffic collision on Fourl Road and Wiley Canyon Road on Sunday evening, according to an official with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies were dispatched to the call around 9:16 p.m. when the man driving the truck lost control and the vehicle fell into a ditch near a wash area, according to Lt. Brendan Kinsella with the station.

There were injuries reported, but Kinsella did not know the extent of the injuries.