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Deputies: Suspect arrested on suspicion of DUI after collision 

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A driver in a Toyota Tacoma was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a traffic collision on Fourl Road and Wiley Canyon Road on Sunday evening, according to an official with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. 

Deputies were dispatched to the call around 9:16 p.m. when the man driving the truck lost control and the vehicle fell into a ditch near a wash area, according to Lt. Brendan Kinsella with the station. 

There were injuries reported, but Kinsella did not know the extent of the injuries. 

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Kamryn Martell

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