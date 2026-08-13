College Briefs for Aug. 13

3 local students named to dean’s list at Grove City College

The following students were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2025 semester at Grove City College:

• Olivia Grimes, of Valencia.

• Dom Puglisi, of Santa Clarita.

• Patrick Puglisi, of Santa Clarita.

Grove City College (gcc.edu) is a Christian liberal arts college in Grove City, Pennsylvania. Established in 1876, it offers degrees in more than 60 undergraduate and graduate programs on a 180-acre residential campus north of Pittsburgh.

Local student named to Eastern Oregon University dean’s list

Eastern Oregon University named 617 students to the dean’s list for the 2026 winter term, including Eldred Bodily, of Santa Clarita.

Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded coursework for the term.

EOU’s main campus is in La Grande, Oregon.

Local trio named to SNHU dean’s list

Southern New Hampshire University congratulated three local students on being named to the spring 2026 dean’s list.

The local students are:

• Nevin Tilch, of Castaic.

• Rebekah Morales, of Valencia.

• Corey Lollar, of Santa Clarita.

The spring terms run from January to May. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the dean’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring and summer.

SNHU is a private, nonprofit, accredited institution with a 93-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 200,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 undergraduate, graduate, and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, New Hampshire.