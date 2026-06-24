Elks Lodge holds annual Flag Day ceremony 

News release

The Santa Clarita Elks Lodge No. 2379 recently held its annual Flag Day Ceremony, honoring the origins of the nation’s flag and its evolution to the present-day stars and stripes, the Elks announced in a news release.

“This long standing ritual remains one of the most meaningful patriotic observances within Elkdom, reminding us of the sacrifices, ideals, and history woven into the fabric of our flag,” the release said.

Mayor Laurene Weste delivered a patriotic tribute, joined by several city dignitaries who attended in support of the ceremony, the release said.

Exalted Ruler Jamie McKenna, accompanied by several lodge officers and members, led the ceremony. Together, they guided attendees through the story of the flag’s beginnings and the many chapters of American history it has witnessed.

The Santa Clarita Valley Young Marines and Scout Troop 583 presented each historical flag as its narrative was read.

Ilia Banks delivered a rendition of the Elks’ tribute to the flag, reflecting on its endurance through wars, challenges, and defining moments in the nation’s past.

Following the ceremony, the lodge hosted a formal flag retirement in the back parking lot.

“The Scouts and Young Marines respectfully and properly retired the worn and weathered flags that had been turned in by community members, carrying out the process with the dignity and reverence prescribed by our nation’s Flag Code,” the release said.