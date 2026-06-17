Elks Lodge honors community heroes 

News release

Santa Clarita Elks Lodge No. 2379 recently hosted a standing-room-only Community Awards Night to recognize the exceptional service of local first responders and community volunteers, the Elks announced in a news release.

Selected by their respective departments and peers, each honoree was celebrated for professionalism, dedication and a steadfast commitment to the Santa Clarita Valley, the release said.

The lodge honored Firefighter of the Year Troy Anaya, California Highway Patrol Officer of the Year Christopher Penza, and Detectives of the Year David Ibanez and Steve Perez. Their awards reflected outstanding investigative work, leadership under pressure, and daily service that strengthens public safety throughout the region, the release said.

Community partners were also honored for their contributions. SCV Senior Center Volunteer of the Year Bill Pawlak was recognized for his compassionate service to local seniors, while Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s Outstanding Service Award was presented to Gilda Cruz for her dedication to patient care and support.

Honorees, their families, colleagues and presenters were treated to a complimentary dinner and dessert provided by the lodge as a gesture of gratitude.