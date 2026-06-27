Federal agents arrest Valencia man  

Dozens of federal agents appeared Thursday outside a gated, golf-course adjacent community in Valencia to arrest a homeowner previously convicted of drug trafficking, federal officials confirmed Friday.

Tlalock Olvera, a spokesman for the U.S. Marshals, confirmed the arrest of Jon Hagstrom, 47, who remains in federal custody as of this story’s publication, based on federal custody records available online.

Olvera said Friday afternoon that he did not have the details from the arrest warrant, only confirmation that Hagstrom was in custody.

The appearance of federal agents in the upscale community was observed by a number of Hagstrom’s neighbors on Tiburon Street, where the federal agents appeared Thursday.

Hagstrom, who purchased the home two years ago based on property records, had been out of federal custody since 2021, according to previous federal records.

A federal judge in New Hampshire sentenced Hagstrom to just over 10 years in prison in July 2014.

Federal officers in that investigation had caught wind of a plan through which Hagstrom was chartering private jets from Van Nuys to a small private field just west of Boston, in order to move narcotics intended for sales.

“Between the summer of 2007 and August of 2009, members of the conspiracy, who had ties to a Canadian criminal organization, imported more than 1,000 kilograms of exotic/high grade marijuana into the United States for distribution in the New England area, including New Hampshire, and New York,” according to a 2014 DOJ news release. “The organization used the proceeds received from the distribution of the marijuana to purchase more than 150 kilograms of cocaine from California which was then exported to Canada. Hagstrom was the source of the cocaine.”

The news release also noted there were 23 people involved in the drug conspiracy, which led to the seizure of more than $3 million, one ton of marijuana and over 50 kilograms of cocaine.

“Hagstrom forfeited $90,000 in property to the United States and was the last defendant sentenced in the investigation,” according to the release.