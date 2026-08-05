LA County Animal Care and Control announces ‘Clear the Shelters 2026’ 

News release

The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has announced its partnership with NBCUniversal and Telemundo 52 for the 2026 Clear the Shelters campaign.

Throughout the month of August, DACC will waive adoption fees at all seven of its animal care centers, including the Santa Clarita Valley shelter in Castaic, as part of this nationwide effort to help pets find loving, permanent homes, said the news release from the Animal Care and Control Department.

Clear the Shelters, now in its 12th year, has helped more than 1.3 million animals find a second chance at a forever home since its inception in 2015, the release said.

Shelters across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Guam participate in the annual campaign, raising awareness of pet adoption and highlighting the ongoing need to reduce shelter overcrowding. An estimated 5 million dogs and cats enter animal shelters nationwide each year, underscoring the critical importance of initiatives like Clear the Shelters, the release said.

Participating L.A. County Animal Care Centers include:

• Agoura Animal Care Center, 29525 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills.

• Baldwin Park Animal Care Center, 475 N. Elton St., Baldwin Park.

• Santa Clarita Valley Animal Care Center, 31044 Charlie Canyon Road, Castaic.

• Carson/Gardena Animal Care Center, 216 W. Victoria Road, Gardena.

• Downey Animal Care Center, 11258 S. Garfield Ave., Downey.

• Lancaster Animal Care Center, 5210 W. Ave. I, Lancaster.

• Palmdale Animal Care Center, 38550 Sierra Highway, Palmdale.

“Clear the Shelters is one of the most impactful animal welfare events of the year,” DACC Director Marcia Mayeda said in the release. “By removing financial barriers to adoption, we open the door for more families to welcome a new companion into their lives. Every pet adopted not only gains a loving home but also helps relieve the pressure on our shelters and staff.”

For more information on Clear the Shelters 2026 or to view adoptable animals, visit DACC’s website at animalcare.lacounty.gov.