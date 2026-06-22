Four suspects sought in shooting 

Detectives with the Juvenile and Gang Unit of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are investigating the shooting of a motorcyclist in Saugus on Sunday.

Sheriff’s Station deputies received a call at 10:31 p.m. reporting a shooting near the intersection of Bouquet and Seco canyon roads, according to Lt. Brendan Kinsella of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

He said a man who was riding his motorcycle in the area was approached by four suspects wearing masks.

“Detectives are currently reviewing evidence, following investigative leads, and working to identify and locate the suspects,” according to a statement from an SCV Sheriff’s Station alert sent Monday. “They are also seeking additional information and witnesses who may have seen this incident or the events leading up to it.”

The alert said the incident was potentially a “road rage-related shooting.”

Witnesses reported a dark-colored sedan with an unknown number of occupants allegedly driving erratically near the victim and attempting to strike him with the vehicle. Moments later, multiple gunshots were fired, striking the victim.

The victim was shot one time in the back and transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Kinsella did not have any additional information about what might have precipitated the assault. There was no indication that the victim knew the suspects, he said.

The victim was released from the hospital hours after the shooting.

SCV Sheriff’s Station officials were seen collecting evidence from the shooting between Haskell Canyon Road and Seco, which was reported to have included shell casings, per witnesses. Bouquet Canyon Road was briefly closed to traffic during the investigation.

Additional evidence was sought from a parking lot in the 26800 block of Bouquet Canyon Road, near Seco Canyon Road, where investigators continued processing the scene for several hours.

Sheriff’s deputies investigate the scene after a motorcyclist was shot on Bouquet Canyon Road on Sunday night, June 21, 2026. The man was transported to a hospital for treatment. Screenshot from video by Austin Dave/KNN/For The Signal.

The motive for the shooting has not been released, and detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact investigators.

The investigation is being handled by Detective James Van Horn of the JAG Unit. Anyone with information about this incident can contact him at the SCV Sheriff’s Station by calling 661-260-4000.

Anyone who prefers to provide information anonymously, can call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use a smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.