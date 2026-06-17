G7 leaders affirm support for Ukraine, back sanctions on Russia 

By Victoria Friedman

Contributing Writer

The Group of Seven has affirmed its support for Ukraine and committed to further sanctioning Russia, in a statement that underscored world leaders’ support for Kyiv.

G7 leaders said in a Wednesday statement that they agreed to increase military support by delivering defense equipment, including long-range capabilities and interceptors.

They said they “stand united” in their “unwavering support for Ukraine in defending its freedom, sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

“We reaffirm our solidarity with the Ukrainian population suffering from attacks on their critical infrastructure and cultural heritage,” they said.

They added that they are committed to increasing pressure on Moscow’s war economy by strengthening sanctions, including those in the gas and oil sectors.

G7 leaders met in the French lakeside resort of Évian-les-Bains this week to discuss international issues, including global conflicts and partnerships.

The G7 comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the United States. Russia became a member of the group in 1997, making it the G8. But following Moscow’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, Russia was suspended from the group, effectively dissolving the G8.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday discussed the possibility of reimposing sanctions on Russian oil shipments, now that the Strait of Hormuz is reopened.

“Soon we’ll be able to do that, because the oil is now flowing,” Trump told reporters during a bilateral meeting with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the G7 Summit.

“We took sanctions off because obviously we’re not looking to impede the U.S, so we’re in a position to do that soon.”

Washington eased sanctions on Russia in March, permitting purchases of Russian seaborne oil to address the energy supply shortage caused by the war in Iran. The Treasury Department later extended the sanctions waiver, which was set to expire on Wednesday.

‘Iran Will Never Obtain a Nuclear Weapon’

The G7 also welcomed the news of a memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran, which it said “provides an historic opportunity to prevent Iran from acquiring any nuclear weapon and tackling the threats related to its regional and ballistic activities,” saying it was ready to contribute to implementing the deal.

“We underline the need for the negotiation to this end to address the threats posed by Iran in the region and beyond and ensure that they never obtain a nuclear weapon,” the group said.

“Iran will never obtain a nuclear weapon.”

On Tuesday, Trump told reporters that preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon was the agreement’s key aim.

“The only thing that really matters to me, is Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, and it says it loud and clear,” Trump said.

Trump’s remarks came days after U.S. and Iranian negotiators finalized an interim framework intended to halt hostilities and launch a broader diplomatic process to resolve longstanding disputes over Iran’s nuclear activities, sanctions relief, regional security and maritime access.

‘Free and Open’ Indo-Pacific

G7 leaders also highlighted “the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific based on the rule of law.”

They reaffirmed their opposition to “any unilateral attempts to change the status quo, in particular by force or coercion, in the East and South China Seas and across the Taiwan Strait, which should only be resolved peacefully through dialogue.”

Though not mentioning China by name in relation to the situation in the Indo-Pacific, Beijing has intensified its maritime activities in the region, putting security pressures on neighbors, including Japan and the island democracy of Taiwan.

Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi had a brief talk on the sidelines of the G7 on Tuesday, according to a readout from Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministry said that the two had “exchanged views on the situation in the Indo-Pacific region, including China,” and that they would continue to maintain close communication in relation to responding to developments in the region.

Relations between Tokyo and Beijing have been strained after Takaichi said in November 2025 that an attack on Taiwan could constitute an “existential threat” to Japan that would prompt a military response.

Under the leadership of Takaichi, Japan has begun to move away from its postwar pacifist policy, with the country’s arms buildup coming amid increased aggression from the Chinese communist regime in the East China Sea.

Last month, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on nations in the Asia-Pacific to be vigilant and resist actions of Japan’s “neo-militarism.”

Japan has rejected such remarks, with Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi criticizing Beijing for expanding its military with ‌little transparency.

Emel Akan, Tom Ozimek, and Reuters contributed to this report.