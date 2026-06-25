Gas leak reported at Bridgeport Elementary  

A gas leak was reported at Bridgeport Elementary School on Thursday, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department spokeswoman.

According to Pauline McGee, units were dispatched to the 23600 block of Newhall Ranch Road at 12:46 p.m. and were on the scene within five minutes.

A gas main break was reported to have taken place near the playground of the school, she said, but information on whether students were present at the time of the incident was unknown.

The L.A. County Fire Department closed the call at 1:05 p.m. and requested the gas company to respond to the scene to fix the gas line, according to McGee.

Information was not immediately available on whether students were present at the school for summer camp during the incident. Saugus Union School District schools went on summer break on June 11.