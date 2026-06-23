Heat advisory issued through Thursday 

News release

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is urging residents to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness — such as heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and heat cramps — as high temperatures are forecast to impact the region this week.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory as high temperatures have been forecasted. A heat advisory is issued when hot weather is expected to cause discomfort and may lead to heat-related illness for some people, especially those who are vulnerable to heat.

In the Santa Clarita Valley, the heat advisory is in effect Tuesday through Thursday this week.

Public Health recommends the following tips to keep yourself and others safe during excessive heat:

Drink plenty of water and keep hydrated throughout the day.

If you must go out, plan your day to avoid going out during the hottest hours, and wear sunscreen (SPF 15).

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothes, and wear a hat or use an umbrella.

Cars get very hot inside, even if the windows are “cracked” or open. Never leave children or pets alone in cars. Call 911 if you see a child or pet in a car alone.

Check on those at risk for heat-related illness, like those who are sick or have chronic conditions, older adults, pregnant women, children, those who live alone, pets, and outdoor workers and athletes.

If you don’t have air conditioning, follow these tips:

Stay hydrated and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink water.

Take cool showers or baths.

Use your stove and oven less to avoid making your home hotter.

Visit a library, cooling center, shopping mall, or other air-conditioned space. If you need help finding a cool space, call 211.

Heat-Related Illness

Residents are advised to call 911 right away if you see these symptoms: high body temperature (103 degrees or higher), dizziness, nausea, passing out, headache, fast and strong pulse, confusion, and hot, red, dry, or damp skin.

“Heat causes more deaths in the U.S. annually than floods, storms, and lightning combined. Those most likely to get ill during the heat include older adults, young children, outdoor workers, athletes, and individuals with chronic medical conditions,” Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County health officer, said in the county’s news release. “Remember, your safety and the safety of others is crucial during extreme heat conditions. If you or someone around you experiences symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, such as dizziness, nausea, rapid heartbeat, confusion, or passing out, seek medical help immediately.”