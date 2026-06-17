HMNH names Renee Leon to head hospital foundation 

News release

Renee Leon will assume leadership of the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation upon the June 19 retirement of Foundation President Marlee Lauffer, the hospital announced in a news release.

“A longtime Santa Clarita resident, Leon has played an instrumental role in advancing the foundation’s mission and philanthropic initiatives throughout her tenure,” the release said. “Over the past 15 years, she has taken on increasing responsibility while holding a variety of fundraising positions.”

As director of development, she will have overall responsibility for foundation operations and fundraising. A graduate of UC Davis, Leon has furthered her education in philanthropy through extensive coursework with the Association of HealthCare Philanthropy. In 2024, she served as president of Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley.

“Renee is innovative, forward-thinking, and deeply passionate about the work of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital,” Kevin Klockenga, Henry Mayo’s president and CEO, said in the release. “We have great confidence in her ability to lead the foundation and build upon its strong legacy of supporting exceptional health care for our community.”

At the foundation, Leon has led an award-winning employee giving campaign that supported the hospital’s Patient Tower building fund, refocused the annual Holiday Home Tour event to increase revenue, and initiated fundraising for an additional cardiac cath lab to support the hospital’s Roberta G. Veloz Cardiovascular Services.

“It is a true honor to lead the foundation of a hospital that has touched the lives of my family, friends and our entire community,” Leon said in the release. “I am passionate about advancing health care in the Santa Clarita Valley and look forward to working alongside our donors and supporters to ensure Henry Mayo continues to thrive for generations to come.”

Under Lauffer’s leadership, the foundation has experienced significant growth in fundraising, community engagement and philanthropic support for hospital programs, services and capital projects, according to the release.

In addition to serving as president of the foundation, Lauffer has also held the position of vice president of marketing and communications for Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. Following her retirement, the hospital’s Marketing, Public Relations, and Community Benefits departments will continue to be led by Patrick Moody, a 12-year employee of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Patrick, Renee, and many outstanding leaders during my time at the hospital and foundation,” Lauffer said in the release. “They are true professionals who care deeply about our vision and our community. I am confident they will continue to pursue excellence every day and ensure the continued success of both the hospital and foundation.”