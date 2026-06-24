LASD attempting to locate Canyon Country teen runaway  

A 15-year-old Canyon Country teen was categorized as a voluntary runaway, and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is requesting the public’s help in locating him, according to a Nixle alert published on Wednesday afternoon.

Damian Vasquez was last seen on Tuesday at his home on the 27000 block of Tyler Lane in Canyon Country and was described as a male Hispanic, with a height of 5 feet and 1 inch, weighing 159 pounds, the Nixle alert stated. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue hat and gray shirt.

“Damian left his residence with two backpacks and provided false information to family members, telling them he was assisting his grandmother. He may be headed to meet with a non-custodial parent,” the Nixle alert read. “His family is concerned for his well-being and is asking for the public’s help in locating him.”

Anyone with information on Vasquez’s whereabouts can contact the SCV Sheriff’s Station Detective Bureau at 661-260-4000 and ask for Detective Ibanez, or email [email protected].

Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at lacrimestoppers.org.