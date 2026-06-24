LASD: Parking dispute prompts assault investigation  

A parking dispute near the site of new luxury apartments in Sand Canyon resulted in a knife being brandished and a truck being towed, according to Santa Clarita Courthouse records.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives indicated the incident began with a call for service around 6:10 a.m. June 15, regarding a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, in the 16300 block of Landing Lane in Canyon Country.

The address given by SCV Sheriff’s Station officials indicated the incident happened around Marlowe Sand Canyon, a new apartment complex east of Sand Canyon Road and north of Soledad Canyon Road.

Deputies said the victim reported the suspect had parked his pickup truck too close to the back of the loading lift on his semi-trailer, and he couldn’t lower the lift, according to the detective’s affidavit requesting a search of the truck.

“The victim said the suspect drew a light-green box cutter out of the red F-250 truck driver’s side door. The suspect extended the blade out of the handle and advanced toward the victim, causing the victim to retreat and call 911,” according to the detective’s incident summary. “The victim observed the suspect place the box cutter back into the vehicle before leaving on foot. When deputies arrived, they maintained control of the scene and confirmed the vehicle was locked. The deputies maintained control of the vehicle until it was towed and held for evidence (at a local tow yard).”

A search-warrant inventory dated Thursday reported that law enforcement officials recovered a green box cutter from the truck.

An SCV Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman said Tuesday afternoon that no arrests have been made yet in connection to the investigation.