Man arrested on suspicion of multiple charges 

A man was arrested on suspicion of felony attempted burglary, vandalism and misdemeanor narcotics-related charges on the 26800 block of Camargo Drive in Saugus on Monday night, according to an official with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The call came in around 10:45 p.m. and the suspect and the victim, a woman, were reportedly in a prior dating relationship, according to Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the station, in an email statement.

The man allegedly slashed all four of tires on the victim’s vehicle and repeatedly pulled on a door in an attempt to gain entry into her house, Miller’s statement said.

He was arrested on suspicion of felony charges of attempted burglary, vandalism, and misdemeanor narcotics-related charges. Upon arrest, he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and narcotics paraphernalia, the statement said.

He remains in custody as of the publication of this story and is being held in lieu of $70,000 bail, Miller’s statement said.