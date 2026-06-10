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Mercedes-Benz dealer presents $4,600 donation to Carousel Ranch 

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Mercedes-Benz of Valencia recently presented a $4,600 donation check to Carousel Ranch, a local nonprofit that provides equestrian therapy and workplace training for developmentally disabled children and adults.  Courtesy photo.
Mercedes-Benz of Valencia recently presented a $4,600 donation check to Carousel Ranch, a local nonprofit that provides equestrian therapy and workplace training for developmentally disabled children and adults.  Courtesy photo.
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News release 

Mercedes-Benz of Valencia recently presented a $4,600 donation check to Carousel Ranch, a local nonprofit that provides equestrian therapy and workplace training for developmentally disabled children and adults.  

The $4,600 donation was generated through Mercedes-Benz of Valencia’s community giving program, in which the dealership donates $100 for every new vehicle sold to a Santa Clarita resident. Each month of the year, a local nonprofit is selected as that month’s designated beneficiary, according to a news release from the dealership. 

“Carousel Ranch does something extraordinary for the children and families of Santa Clarita and we are honored to support their work,” General Manager Shawn Khan said in the release.  

To learn more about Carousel Ranch, visit carouselranch.org. 

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News Release

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