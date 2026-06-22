Motorcyclist dies in hit-and-run crash 

A motorcyclist was pronounced dead after a hit-and-run crash on the No. 3 lane of northbound Interstate 5 north of Weldon Canyon Road in the early hours of Monday morning, according to an official with the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area Office.

Officers and Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were dispatched to a report that a body was in traffic lanes northbound I-5 north of Weldon Canyon Road around 2:16 a.m. Monday, according to a news release from Officer Andre Ortiz with the CHP.

“For unknown reasons, a male was walking in the No. 4 lane of northbound I-5, north of Weldon Canyon Road, when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The driver of the unknown vehicle fled the scene after the crash,” the news release said. “Currently, alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor in this crash. No other vehicles are believed to have been involved.”

The male was pronounced deceased by firefighters on the scene, according to the news release.

“The cause of this crash remains under investigation. Should anyone have information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact Officer E. Guillen at the CHP Newhall Area Office at 661-600-1600,” Ortiz said in the news release.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending identification.