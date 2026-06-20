NAACP celebrates Juneteenth at Canyon Country Community Center 

The NAACP Santa Clarita branch brought a celebration centered in community, culture, and diversity on Saturday to the Canyon Country Community Center during its third annual Juneteenth Celebration Family Fun Day in the Park.

To celebrate Juneteenth, or the day commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, which was on June 19, 1865, a group of local leaders, organizations, and community members gathered to watch performances, enjoy music, and connect with one another.

“This is a major celebration in Black culture and in the Black community,” said NAACP chapter President Rylnn Smith-Thomas, adding that they make up less than 5% of the Santa Clarita Valley population. “We want everybody in Santa Clarita to have a voice. We want everyone to have the opportunities and equality.”

Although Santa Clarita has become more diverse in recent years, Smith-Thomas believes that there’s more growth to come and was grateful that city of Santa Clarita Mayor Laurene Weste and Mayor Pro-Tem Patsy Ayala were present to not only support the local chapter but to also deliver a proclamation and recognizing June 19 as Juneteenth for the city of Santa Clarita.

Attendees participated in the “Boots on the Ground” line dance during the Santa Clarita chapter of the NAACP’s Juneteenth celebration at Canyon Country Community Center on June 20, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“Today is a celebration of resilience, culture, family, and of course community. It is an opportunity to honor African Americans, their history and the countless contributions they have made throughout our history,” Weste said during her remarks to those present. “One of the greatest strengths is the diversity of our nation.”

To make the annual celebration a reality, Denise Mims Thomas, who serves as the local chapter’s chair of the community collaboration committee, began planning and reaching out to local organizations back in September.

Mims Thomas moved to the SCV in 1997 and noted that during that time, it wasn’t as diverse as it is today.

“We were a very, very small minority. In fact, it was so small that when you saw someone of color in the store, you would say, ‘Hi, how are you doing?’’’ she said. “You would make a big deal out of it because it was just rare. Now that it’s becoming more diverse, not only with African Americans, or Asians, Hispanics, moving to the community.”

Mims Thomas never thought she’d be a part of the NAACP, let alone be the Juneteenth chair who led the organizing and community outreach component, but was proud and fulfilled to have pulled through, she said as she thanked all the volunteers for their help.

Kids participated in crafts during the Santa Clarita chapter of the NAACP’s Juneteenth celebration at Canyon Country Community Center on June 20, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“I’m most proud of our ability to overcome adversity, but still maintain our cultural identity,” Mims Thomas said.

As the celebration continued, there was a handful of younger children and adolescents present as well, including 14-year-old Dionne Magee.

For her, becoming involved with the NAACP and other volunteer opportunities is something she hopes to see more people her age do because “most people my age don’t think it’ll make a difference when it will.”

Magee, who is originally a resident of Las Vegas, comes to the SCV during her summer breaks and “even though I don’t live here, I feel tied to this community. I’m hoping to set an example for the future generations to come,” she said.