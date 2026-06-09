Newhall School District celebrates art at showcase 

The annual “Celebration of the Arts” was held at Newhall Elementary School on Thursday evening, as all 10 of the elementary schools in the Newhall School District got the opportunity to show their artwork from throughout the school year.

The school’s hallways were decorated with artwork from all grades and had students smiling from ear to ear when they saw their work.

A classroom diorama was put on display at “Celebration of the Arts” at Newhall Elementary School in Newhall, Calif., Thursday, June 4, 2026. Kamryn Martell/The Signal

Suzan Solomon, governing board clerk for Newhall School District, said the arts are important for a student to learn, and it gives the students a chance to show their families what they have been working on.

“When I walk through the hallways, and I see the work, and I see the families and their children, and I see the pride, this chokes me up … (seeing), the pride in the children’s faces, when they’re sharing out with their parents, what they’ve done,” Solomon said. “And the fact, too, that it’s all centralized, and it’s at a different school, it’s not necessarily their school. (It) makes it a huge community event.”

Attendees take photos of artwork at “Celebration of the Arts” at Newhall Elementary School in Newhall, Calif., Thursday, June 4, 2026. Kamryn Martell/The Signal

Solomon added that she looks forward to what each class and school do every year.

“Is it going to be cakes like these over here? Is it going to be cities? Is it going to be something with animals? And so, every grade level has an art framework. So, it’s always exciting to me to see what the teachers have chosen, and where the kids take it,” Solomon said.

Suzanne Levine and her son, Jonah, 12, come to the showcase every year. Jonah said that he is in sixth grade at Old Orchard Elementary School, and this is his last year doing the event.

Suzanne said she loves coming because she enjoys seeing the different art from the different grades.

Jonah Levine, 12, smiles with his artwork at “Celebration of the Arts” at Newhall Elementary School in Newhall, Calif., Thursday, June 4, 2026. Kamryn Martell/The Signal

“It is really impressive actually what kids can do artistically. And it’s interesting to see the different styles of art … the art department is teaching to the different grades. So, whether it’s like pop art or more realism, or three-dimensional art. This is very cool, I think,” Suzanne said.

Jonah said seeing all the different art pieces is cool because it is different than what he is learning at his school.

“Seeing a bunch of different things. You’re seeing new art. And I’m not that good at it, so it gives me a purpose to get better. Like encouragement to get better,” Jonah said.

During the showcase, students also performed for their loved ones at the Newhall Family Theatre.