Forecast calls for heat warning 

National Weather Service forecasters are calling for “a pretty extended period of above-normal temperatures” in the 10-day forecast in the Santa Clarita Valley, leading to renewed warnings this summer for vulnerable populations at risk for heat illness.

The highs could hit upward of 108 degrees in some of the region’s foothill areas over the weekend, according to Bryan Lewis, meteorologist with the NWS Oxnard office.

“And really, things are going to start ramping up Friday, (that) is when we see the biggest increase in temperatures, and again through the weekend,” he said in a phone interview Tuesday. “(There) may be a little cooling early next week, and potential for some really warm temperatures again toward the middle of next week.”

He said there’s still some disagreement about how much the heat will relent throughout the two-week forecast, but there’s a “pretty good chance” the SCV will see temperatures between 100 to 105 degrees.

Lewis said it was difficult to tell if the heat was directly related to the El Nino weather system, but the long, hot summer the region has experienced is certainly a characteristic.

He said the warmer ocean temperatures, another facet of El Nino, are playing a role in the heat, which was discussed in an NWS webinar this week. The warmer ocean temps mean the overnight lows, which generally help provide some cooling to offset the daytime heat, don’t play as big of a role in the forecast.

“It looks like this upper-level high pressure just kind of stays over us for a while,” he said, “and moves a little off the east and comes right back.”

The L.A. County Department of Public Health reported that “dangerously hot weather, creating a high risk of heat-related illness for everyone,” in a news release Tuesday. The alert also shared a HeatRisk map so a resident can check their area.

County officials reminded residents to be extra careful about pet care when traveling in the heat. The alert asked residents to call 911 and seek medical attention immediately, if they experience any one of the following symptoms of heat illness: confusion, fainting/passing out, hot, red skin (may be dry or damp), high body temperature (103°F or higher), fast & strong pulse, headache, dizziness, or nausea.

View the HeatRisk map here: bit.ly/4fG4NCu.