Patel: FBI to crack down on ‘laser pointing’ crimes 

By Naveen Athrappully

Contributing Writer

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is working with partners to crack down on “laser strikes” and other abuse of lasers, especially during events such as the FIFA World Cup 2026, agency Director Kash Patel said on Monday.

“Laser strikes are a federal crime that can lead to prison time and a hefty fine,” Patel said in a Monday post on X. “Not only are they disruptive, they are extremely dangerous, particularly when it comes to those targeting aircrafts.”

Intentionally pointing lasers at aircrafts can distract pilots and impede their ability to maneuver the airplane.

The announcement is part of the FBI’s efforts to secure the World Cup games in the United States. Last month, Patel announced that 59 regional Homeland Security Task Forces will be part of ensuring the safety of the tournament. Last week, the FBI’s Miami office announced the enforcement of “No Drone Zones” around South Florida during the World Cup matches.

In 2025, there were more than 11,000 complaints involving laser strikes, according to Patel. Last year, the FBI investigated 57 incidents and is currently probing several more.

People charged with pointing lasers at aircraft may face criminal and civil prosecution, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a June 3 statement. Such individuals can face fines of up to $32,646 per violation.

In 2026, there have so far been 2,797 reported incidents of laser hazards, with an average of around 23 occurrences per day. Since 2023, the number of laser strikes reported to the FAA has always exceeded 10,000 incidents every single year, according to FAA data.

In his X post, Patel detailed a few FBI investigations related to the issue. In Oregon, a man pleaded guilty to pointing a green laser at a Customs and Border Protection helicopter. The pilot was forced to abort a planned landing.

In Ohio, a man was charged in court with aiming a laser at an Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter while it was on its flight path. In another incident, an individual from New Mexico was charged with aiming a laser at a law enforcement helicopter, with the laser hitting the pilot’s eyes repeatedly.

“Safety is paramount during the tournament, and this @FBI and our partners want to be crystal clear when it comes to laser strikes: Do not under any circumstance point a laser at any airborne aircraft during this historic event,” Patel said.

Patel said the FBI is working with the FAA and other partners on the issue.

The FBI director’s reminder comes in the lead-up to the beginning of the FIFA World Cup this week, with the international soccer tournament being hosted jointly by the United States, Canada and Mexico. The United States is scheduled to host 78 of the total 104 matches. FIFA is expecting between 5 million and 10 million fans from around the world to visit America for the games.

In the United States, the matches are being held at 11 locations — Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Missouri, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City-New Jersey, Philadelphia, Seattle and the San Francisco Bay Area.

FIFA has banned the use of any instrument emitting laser beams. Other banned items include high-frequency devices, certain musical instruments, devices that produce excessively loud noises, and drones.

Lasers and Blindness

According to New Zealand’s Aviation Security Service, the visual interference caused by laser strikes on pilots can persist for some time after the laser beam is withdrawn. The pilot may experience issues with his visual field, with some of the effects potentially taking several days to fully resolve.

“Even when directed at aircraft from several kilometers away, high-power laser pointers can dazzle pilots and cause temporary flash blindness, with significant safety risks to the aircraft,” the service said. “The most severe cases can also cause prolonged eye injury for the pilot.”

In an April 2024 post, the Food and Drug Administration said that the energy from a laser pointed directly into the eye can be more damaging than looking directly into the sun.

The FDA also noted that some of the laser pointers can be altered to become more powerful, making these gadgets even more unsafe.

“These overpowered pointers may have been modified to emit more radiation than the manufacturer’s original product,” said Lt. Cmdr. Sean Boyd, head of the electronic products branch at the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health. “The potential for injury increases as you increase the power output of the product.”