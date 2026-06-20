Blog

Photos: ‘Beyond the moment’

Add as a preferred source on Google
Featured photographer Bruce McFarland explains the details of his photography during his artist reception ’Beyond the moment’ held on Friday June 19, 2026 at the Canyon Theatre Guild. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
Share
Tweet
Email

Photographer Bruce McFarland was featured at the Canyon Theatre Guild in collaboration with the Santa Clarita Artists Association for his work titled ‘Beyond the Moment’, which highlighted a selection of McFarland’s time capsule photography.

McFarland’s will be on display through Jun 28 at the Canyon Theatre Guild. Visitors can take a closer look at the gallery from Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For Friday and Saturday the gallery is available for view from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Featured photographer Bruce McFarland explains the details of his photography during his artist reception ’Beyond the moment’ held on Friday June 19, 2026 at the Canyon Theatre Guild. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
Featured photographer Bruce McFarland (back) and artist Naomi Young take a look at one of McFarland’s featured images during his artist reception ‘Beyond the Moment’ on Friday June 19, 2026 at the Canyon Theatre Guild. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
Featured photographer Bruce McFarland explains the details of his photography during his artist reception ’Beyond the moment’ held on Friday June 19, 2026 at the Canyon Theatre Guild. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
Picture of Katherine Quezada

Katherine Quezada

Katherine has been a staff writer and photographer for The Signal since 2023. Have a news tip? Reach out to Katherine at [email protected] or on Instagram @Katsperspective.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS