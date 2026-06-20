Photos: ‘Beyond the moment’

Photographer Bruce McFarland was featured at the Canyon Theatre Guild in collaboration with the Santa Clarita Artists Association for his work titled ‘Beyond the Moment’, which highlighted a selection of McFarland’s time capsule photography.

McFarland’s will be on display through Jun 28 at the Canyon Theatre Guild. Visitors can take a closer look at the gallery from Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For Friday and Saturday the gallery is available for view from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Featured photographer Bruce McFarland explains the details of his photography during his artist reception ’Beyond the moment’ held on Friday June 19, 2026 at the Canyon Theatre Guild. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Featured photographer Bruce McFarland (back) and artist Naomi Young take a look at one of McFarland’s featured images during his artist reception ‘Beyond the Moment’ on Friday June 19, 2026 at the Canyon Theatre Guild. Katherine Quezada/The Signal