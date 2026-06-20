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Photos: ‘Symphony of Colors’

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Zony Gordon's exhibition called, "Symphony of Colors" was on display during its opening reception at The Main in Old Town Newhall on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal
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Showcasing a collection of floral art pieces, Zony Gordon held a reception for her exhibition called “Symphony of Colors” at The Main on Thursday.
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Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

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