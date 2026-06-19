Public’s help sought finding armed man 

A man suspected of pointing a firearm at passing vehicles in Castaic on Thursday evening remains outstanding as of Friday and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials are requesting the public’s assistance for leads into the investigation.

A patrolling deputy with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station was flagged down by a citizen at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday and reported to have seen a man pointing a firearm at passing vehicles near the intersection of Ridge Route Road and Lake Hughes Road, Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the station, said in a written statement.

“Deputies established a containment in the area. A K9 unit and Aero Bureau personnel assisted in the search. However, the suspect was not located and remains outstanding,” she added in the statement.

An LASD Nixle alert published on Friday afternoon stated the suspect was described as wearing a red shirt and black shorts.

As a precautionary measure, there has been an increase in patrol units in the area.

The incident remains under active investigation and detectives are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, believes they may have been a victim, or has information regarding the suspect to contact Detective Marinelli at 661-260-4000 ext. 5618, the Nixle alert stated.

Anonymous tips may be submitted through LA Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit information online at lacrimestoppers.org.