Regime: Iran will reassess US talks after clashes 

By Jack Phillips

Contributing Writer

An Iranian regime spokesman on Wednesday said Tehran will reassess its negotiations with the United States following strikes launched by both countries this week and U.S. President Donald Trump signaling that more strikes are on the way.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei told reporters that diplomatic efforts with the United States will be reviewed while the strikes are ongoing. He said the United States violated a ceasefire that was announced two months earlier.

“Recent conditions and developments must be carefully reviewed,” Baghaei said, according to Iran’s state-owned PressTV. “Any diplomatic process is harmed by the use of force and unlawful actions on the ground.”

Baghaei said the diplomatic talks “do not take place in a vacuum,” later adding that “a minimum level of conducive conditions is required to allow diplomacy to move forward.”

The U.S. military launched strikes against Iran after Trump said Iran had downed a U.S. Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz. Iran launched missile and drone attacks on U.S. bases in Jordan, Kuwait and ‌Bahrain in what it called retaliation for American strikes on Iranian targets around the strait, marking possibly the most significant escalation in hostilities since Washington and Tehran agreed to a ceasefire in mid-April.

“Iran is all talk and no action,” Trump wrote in a Wednesday post on Truth Social. “They’ve taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price!”

The U.S. military said it had targeted Iranian air defense systems, ground control stations, and surveillance radar sites in what it described as a response to the downing of the helicopter, whose two crew members were rescued by a drone boat.

The ceasefire in early April was announced alongside plans for peace talks. Diplomats have since sought to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, end a U.S. blockade of Iranian ports, and create a pathway for negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program.

Trump has said any peace deal must ensure Iran cannot develop a nuclear weapon. Iran has long denied attempting to do so, saying its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.

On Wednesday morning, Trump wrote on social media that the blockade has been successful and declared that Iran “is doing ZERO business, not paying their military, or any of their bills, and quickly becoming a FAILED NATION.”

A U.S. Navy surface drone found and rescued the two downed helicopter crew members, the U.S. military said, after the U.S. Army attack helicopter went down in waters near Oman’s coast while on patrol on Tuesday.

U.S. Central Command gave no reason for the crash. It said the soldiers were rescued after two hours and that they were in stable condition.

Restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz have sent oil and gas prices rising worldwide. Gas prices have seen a significant drop in recent weeks, falling nearly 40 cents per gallon over the past month to an average of about $4.15 per gallon, according to the American Automobile Association.

Reuters contributed to this report.