SCAA to present ‘Freshly Squeezed’ 

News release

Art lovers are invited to experience the bright, refreshing energy of “Freshly Squeezed,” a colorful group exhibition celebrating the sights, flavors and spirit of the season, according to a news release from the Santa Clarita Artists Association.

Featuring artwork inspired by citrus fruits, sunshine and the vivid palette of summer, the exhibit will be on display from June 18 through July 19 at the SCAA Gallery in Old Town Newhall.

A special opening reception is scheduled to be held on Saturday, June 20, from 5 to 8 p.m., offering guests the opportunity to meet participating artists, enjoy live entertainment and experience the exhibition in a festive community atmosphere, the release said.

Providing the soundtrack for the evening will be Everyday People, whose lively blend of music will complement the upbeat and colorful theme of the show, the release said. Guests will also enjoy a live gelli plate printing and collage demo by Gloria Cassidy, offering an inside look at the creative process behind original works of art, and a “make your own charm bracelet” demo by Charlotte Mullich, where guests can choose their own charms, and the artist will demonstrate the bracelet-making process.

The reception is free and open to the public. Visitors are invited to bring friends and

family and enjoy an evening of art, music and community. Light refreshments will be served.

The SCAA Gallery is located at 22508 6th St., in Old Town Newhall. For more information, visit santaclaritaartists.org.