SCV LGBTQ Center to host Santa Clarita Summer Games 

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley LGBTQ Center is scheduled July 18 to host the Santa Clarita Summer Games, a community-wide celebration of athleticism, inclusion and pride.

The event at Newhall Park is planned to bring together athletes, families, community members, and supporters from across the region, according to a news release from the LGBTQ Center.

The Santa Clarita Summer Games will feature recreational competitions, team challenges, entertainment and opportunities for community connection in a welcoming environment that celebrates diversity and belonging, the release said.

A highlight of this year’s event will be appearances and participation by professional athletes, who will share their experiences, engage with attendees, and help inspire the next generation of athletes, according to the release.

The SCV LGBTQ Center is working in collaboration with Pride House Los Angeles – West Hollywood, an organization dedicated to creating inclusive spaces in sports and advancing LGBTQ+ representation and equity throughout the athletic community, the release said.

“The Santa Clarita Summer Games are about more than competition,” Bryce Jepsen, president of the SCV LGBTQ Center, said in the release. “They are about creating a space where everyone feels welcome, celebrated and empowered. By partnering with Pride House and welcoming professional athletes to participate, we’re demonstrating how sports can unite communities and inspire positive change.”

Attendees can enjoy a variety of sporting activities, food trucks and live entertainment. The event is open to participants of all ages, backgrounds, identities and skill levels.

“The power of sports lies in their ability to bring people together,” Jepsen added. “The Santa Clarita Summer Games will showcase the strength of our community while reinforcing the message that everyone deserves a place to play, compete and belong.”

Registration information, sponsorship opportunities, and volunteer sign-ups are available at givebutter.com/scvsummergames.