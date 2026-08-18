SCV dog rescued after monthlong search in Sherman Oaks 

It was any normal day for Pam Sullivan’s dachshund, Ruby, until Fourth of July fireworks scared her, and she escaped the home of Sullivan’s brother, Jay, in Sherman Oaks.

Sullivan was on a trip when the incident occurred, prompting a month-long search for sweet Ruby.

“He lives close to Ventura Boulevard, and I guess they were setting fireworks off right on his street, right out in front. And it was really loud and he cracked his door open. And he was just surprised (that) she ran out. He tried running after her. She was too fast,” Sullivan recalls. “So, then it said that it was captured on a security camera nearly 2 miles away in the Royal Woods neighborhood … about 2 miles away from his house.”

Ruby was captured on security cameras two different times that evening around 10:30 p.m. and the next morning around 4:15 a.m., she said.

After another security camera sighting four days later, Sullivan said she heard nothing for three weeks after that.

Courtesy art of Pam Sullivan.

Sullivan decided to contact Lorena Zeballos with All Animal Search and Rescue, a company based in Santa Clarita.

“And I was able to contact her in the evening, and she went out to the neighborhood (until) about 2 a.m. searching for her. And then the next morning, she placed a trap, which had food in it, and scented items, in the backyard where the neighbor saw her run into,” Sullivan said. “So that trap was there, and then my brother, who lives much closer than me, he’d go and refresh the trap every day, which means you, you know, refresh the food. Make sure everything is in order. And there was a camera on this trap. So, Lorena could see it.”

On Aug. 4, Zeballos instructed Sullivan to hang out, get a little grill to cook food on, and make some chicken and other things.

About 30 or so minutes later, Sullivan said she heard barking and crying on the other side of the wall.

She was then instructed to try to break the chicken wire that was keeping Sullivan’s furry friend away from her, but was unable to.

“I was able to grab her collar and lift her up, above the chicken wire, through the wrought iron. Because she had lost so much weight, she was thin enough for me to pull her through. So, I got her (and) Lorena ends up calling my brother to bring the trap closer because she’s like, ‘Don’t let her go. Don’t let her go.’ So, I was just sitting on the ground,” Sullivan said. “And we placed her inside and then took her back to my brother’s house because (we) were advised to release her at a place that she can’t run away.”

Sullivan added that she was glad the neighborhood and social media were willing to help find Ruby and bring her back home.