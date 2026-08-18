Never too late: Mark Twain’s short story, ‘A Fine Old Man’ 

By Kate Vidimos

Contributing Writer

In his short story “A Fine Old Man,” Mark Twain pokes fun at the typical inspirational stories found in the newspapers about old men achieving a remarkable goal at a remarkably old age. Twain follows the achievements of an old man who seeks to complete several goals that are incredible at his age. Yet, beneath his comedic tone, Twain’s story contains a beautiful truth about old age and its abilities.

Twain tells of the oldest man in Buffalo, John Wagner, who is 104 years old. He is, Twain admits, “as cheerful and bright as any of these other old men that charge around so persistently and tiresomely in the newspapers, and in every way as remarkable.”

John doesn’t allow his age to inhibit him from trying to accomplish various goals. In fact, he successfully walks a mile and a half in two weeks. To young, spry readers, such an achievement may not seem very impressive, but it is for a man who is 104.

John refused to let the weather stand in the way of his patriotism. When the day to vote arrived, he picked up his umbrella and walked five blocks in a rainstorm to vote for Grant. He now claims that he successfully voted for 47 presidents, which isn’t true, but neither his age, nor the weather stopped him from doing something he believed in.

Twain comically notes that along with a new wig and set of teeth coming in the mail, John will be married next week to a woman who is 102. They have been engaged for 80 years, but “their parents persistently refused their consent until three days ago.”

In this story, Twain may make fun of the inspirational stories of old men’s accomplishments, but he also provides a beautiful example for the readers. He demonstrates that one can never be too old to achieve a new goal.

John may be fulfilling every stereotypical old man story in the newspaper, but he is, most importantly, fulfilling his own dreams. For example, while others move on in their youth, John holds on and marries the love of his life in his old age.

In Mitch Albom’s book “Tuesdays with Morrie,” Morrie Schwartz put it perfectly: “Accept what you are able to do and what you are not able to do … [but] [d]on’t assume that it’s too late to get involved.” John acknowledges that he cannot walk 4 miles in two weeks, so he walks a mile and a half in two weeks. He knows he is only one person, but he still walks through the rain to partake in a vote that he believes in.

Age is a number, but it doesn’t mean the end of someone’s aspirations or beliefs. In fact, age often grants more wisdom, which fortifies and bolsters the dreams in one’s heart. So, the next time there’s a newspaper clipping of a brave old man or woman realizing a goal, cheer for them.