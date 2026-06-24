Southgate woman arrested on suspicion of auto theft charges in Canyon Country 

A 42-year-old Southgate woman was arrested on suspicion of auto theft and petty theft charges on the 19000 block of Golden Valley Road on Tuesday, according to an official with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The woman stole a man’s vehicle by taking his keys while he was in a gym in Covina early Tuesday, according to Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the station.

Deputies in the Special Assignment Team spotted the vehicle and arrested the woman in the parking lot near the Trader Joe’s in Canyon Country, Miller said.

SAT found the woman in the evening, according to the SCV Sheriff’s Station social media.

Miller said the woman was arrested on suspicion of felony auto theft charges and misdemeanor petty theft. The woman allegedly stole money out of the man’s wallet, Miller added.

She remains in custody on no bail, according to the social media post.