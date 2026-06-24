Stabbing reported in Saugus  

Details of a stabbing incident that took place in Saugus remain under investigation as of Wednesday afternoon, according to a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station official.

Deputies responded to the 21400 block of Angela Yvonne Avenue in Saugus to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon involving a knife, said Sgt. Michael Markman with the SCV Sheriff’s Station. Markman added there was no additional information available on the matter during initial reports.

In a followup phone call with The Signal, Shirley Miller, public information officer for the station, stated that preliminary information indicated the victim was identified as a worker who was stabbed in the hand by the suspect.

A physical altercation between the victim and two suspects took place, when one of them, a man, pulled out a knife and injured the victim’s hand. The victim was transported to the hospital to be medically treated, Miller said.

A man was arrested at the scene of the incident, and the second suspect remains outstanding as of the publication of this story, she added.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the scene at 12:39 p.m. to a reported stabbing and staged in the area before they were cleared to enter, said Jonathan Torres, public information officer for the agency.