Swiss Foreign Ministry: Iran peace framework to be signed Friday 

By Ryan Morgan

Contributing Writer

Representatives for the United States and Iran are scheduled to sign their new Middle East peace framework at an in-person event near Lucerne, Switzerland, on Friday, the Swiss Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday.

The ministry said the signing event will take place at the Bürgenstock resort.

President Donald Trump initially announced the peace deal with Tehran was finalized on Sunday.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has since announced that the two sides have finalized a memorandum of understanding to end the months-long armed standoff, state-owned news agency Press TV reported.

The full details of the deal have yet to be released, but Trump’s primary focus has been on constraining Iran’s nuclear program to prevent it from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

“I think when people see this deal, we hope to release the text this week, they’re going to realize that this is going to make the whole region safer,” Vice President JD Vance said in a Monday interview with CNBC.

In another Monday interview with CBS, Vance said Iran stands to gain up to $300 billion in funding for reconstruction after sustaining heavy wartime damage, but that funding will depend on its compliance with the broader peace framework.

Tom Gantert, Jacki Thrapp, Joseph Lord, and Reuters contributed to this report.