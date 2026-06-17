Val Verde Park offering free lunches for youth 

News release

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced the launch of the county’s annual Free Lunch and Snack Program, which began Monday and runs through Friday, Aug. 7.

Val Verde Park is hosting the program, which is available all to youth 18 and under and provides a nutritious lunch from noon to 1 p.m. and a healthy afternoon snack from 3 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to a news release from Barger’s office.

“Ensuring children have access to nutritious food throughout the year is essential to their health and well-being,” Barger said in the release. “With schools closed for summer and many families facing tough economic times, this program helps fill an important need. I’m proud to support this valuable resource provided by the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation at no cost to families. I encourage parents and caregivers to put this resource to use.”

Val Verde Park is located at 30300 W. Arlington Drive, Val Verde.