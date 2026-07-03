3-vehicle traffic collision leads to one transport  

A three-vehicle traffic collision involving a U-Haul, gold Subaru, and Cadillac resulted in one transport near the Rye Canyon Road off-ramp and southbound Interstate 5 on Monday, according to officials with the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area Office.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the scene around 11 a.m. and arrived shortly after, according to Howard Tieu, spokesman for the Fire Department.

There were children in one of the vehicles, according to Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, spokesman for CHP Newhall. However, Burgos-Lopez could not confirm which car the children were in at the time of this publication.

Burgos-Lopez added that there were complaints of pain and that the collision was considered a minor injury crash.

There was one person transported, according to Tieu.