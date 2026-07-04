4.2 earthquake shakes near Frazier Park 

A 4.2 earthquake shook near Frazier Park in the early hours of Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey website.

The earthquake had a 13.1 km depth, and occurred around 3:38 a.m., according to the USGS website.

There were no immediate reports of significant damage as of the publication of this story.

Kern County Fire Department, Kern County Sheriff’s Office, and California Highway Patrol Tejon-area Office were not immediately available for comment at the time of this publication.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials said they did not have any call for services.