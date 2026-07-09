Applications open for SCV Sheriff’s Deputy Explorer Program 

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is actively recruiting for the next L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Explorer Academy.

The Explorer Program provides young adults ages 14-19 with hands-on exposure to law enforcement, leadership development, teamwork, public speaking and real-world problem-solving skills, said a news release from the station.

Explorers receive training in laws, report writing, searching and handcuffing techniques, traffic stops, domestic violence calls, active shooter scenarios, and other law enforcement operations.

The next Explorer Academy is scheduled to begin around Aug. 15 and will run through December at the STARS Center in Whittier, with training held every Saturday. Upon graduation, Explorers will be assigned to the Santa Clarita Valley station.

In addition to training, Explorers assist at community events, participate in ride-alongs with deputies, build lasting friendships, and gain valuable experience that benefits them regardless of their future career path, the release said.

Applicants must:

• Be between 14 and 19 years old.

• Maintain a GPA of 2.0 or higher.

• Have no serious criminal record or probation status.

• Pass a drug screening.

• Complete a background investigation.

More information is available by contacting Explorer Coordinator Deputy Ashley Smith at 661-287-5734 or by email at [email protected].