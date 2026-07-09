Blog

Applications open for SCV Sheriff’s Deputy Explorer Program 

Add as a preferred source on Google
LASD badge
Share
Tweet
Email

News release 

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is actively recruiting for the next L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Explorer Academy.  

The Explorer Program provides young adults ages 14-19 with hands-on exposure to law enforcement, leadership development, teamwork, public speaking and real-world problem-solving skills, said a news release from the station.  

Explorers receive training in laws, report writing, searching and handcuffing techniques, traffic stops, domestic violence calls, active shooter scenarios, and other law enforcement operations. 

The next Explorer Academy is scheduled to begin around Aug. 15 and will run through December at the STARS Center in Whittier, with training held every Saturday. Upon graduation, Explorers will be assigned to the Santa Clarita Valley station. 

In addition to training, Explorers assist at community events, participate in ride-alongs with deputies, build lasting friendships, and gain valuable experience that benefits them regardless of their future career path, the release said. 

Applicants must: 

• Be between 14 and 19 years old. 

• Maintain a GPA of 2.0 or higher. 

• Have no serious criminal record or probation status. 

• Pass a drug screening. 

• Complete a background investigation. 

More information is available by contacting Explorer Coordinator Deputy Ashley Smith at 661-287-5734 or by email at [email protected]

Picture of News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS