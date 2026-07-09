City launches Animal Care Grant Program 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita has announced the launch of the third annual Animal Care Grant Program.

This initiative offers direct financial assistance to nonprofit organizations that serve the city’s animal population. The City Council has allocated $50,000 annually to support the Animal Care Grant Program, which aims to grow the capacity of community organizations and supplement the services being provided by the Santa Clarita Valley Animal Care Center.

Applications for the 2026 grant cycle are available online at SantaClarita.gov/AnimalCare. Completed applications must be submitted no later than Aug. 21 at 5 p.m. Funding priorities include expanding spay/neuter services and supporting rescue efforts. Eligible nonprofit organizations may each apply for up to $10,000 maximum.

Organizations interested in learning more about the Animal Care Grant Program are invited to a virtual information meeting on Monday, July 13, at 10 a.m. This meeting is highly recommended for all nonprofit agencies interested in applying for grant funds. The meeting will include details about the grant program, timeline, funding eligibility and other criteria.

Participants will have time to ask questions and receive answers from city staff. To participate using Zoom, use Meeting ID: 165 160 9216 and Passcode: 5660. The direct link to the Zoom Webinar is: santaclarita.zoomgov.com/j/1651609216.

For more information on the city’s Animal Care Grant Program, including eligibility requirements, submission guidelines and more, visit SantaClarita.gov/AnimalCare or contact Maria Huerta at 661-255-4964.