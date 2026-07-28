City to host community meeting on e-bikes 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, invites residents to attend a community meeting on e-bikes and e-motorcycles on Tuesday, Aug. 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd.

The meeting will provide residents with information on current California laws, ongoing education and enforcement efforts and the issues affecting the Santa Clarita community related to e-bikes and e-motorcycles, said a news release from the city.

Representatives from the city and the SCV Sheriff’s Station will provide an overview of current regulations, discuss local trends and answer questions from attendees.

Following the presentation, residents will have an opportunity to ask questions and provide comments regarding e-bike and e-motorcycle safety and enforcement. Community input received during the meeting will help inform the city’s ongoing efforts to educate the public and evaluate potential next steps.

For more information on the community meeting, contact Masis Hagobian, interim assistant to the city manager, at [email protected] or at 661-286-4057.