Whitesides, Obernolte introduce bipartisan PILOT Act  

News release

Reps. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, and Jay Obernolte, R-Big Bear Lake, have introduced the bipartisan PILOT (Providing Increased Local Opportunities for Test-pilots) Act to study expanding job opportunities for civilian pilots and engineers trained at local flight schools, according to a news release from Whitesides’ office.

Under current law, flight test professionals trained at civilian flight schools, like the National Test Pilot School in Mojave, have to go through an additional waiver process when applying for military flight testing positions, which makes it more difficult for candidates from civilian flight schools to be considered.

By ordering a review of the current military test pilot capacity and the possibility of changing the waiver policy, the PILOT Act takes steps to reduce barriers for local pilots and engineers, the release said.

“Our district is home to so many dedicated flight test professionals looking to assist our military with flight testing, who often face barriers to certain opportunities based on existing requirements and bureaucracy,” Whitesides said in the release. “The PILOT Act studies the prospect of expanding access to high-quality jobs for qualified candidates in our area who have graduated from accredited flight schools and want to pursue public service. By removing bureaucratic obstacles that block local pilots from job opportunities, we can draw from the immense local talent we have here at home.”

“Test pilots and flight test engineers are essential to ensuring the safety and effectiveness of the advanced aircraft and systems our military depends on,” Obernolte said in the release. “The PILOT Act will help the Department of Defense evaluate whether graduates of accredited U.S. civilian test pilot schools can play a greater role in supporting military test activities while maintaining the rigorous training standards this work requires. This is a responsible step toward strengthening our test pilot workforce and supporting the next generation of American aerospace innovation.”

“For more than four decades, the National Test Pilot School has provided high-quality, professional flight test training to military and commercial aerospace organizations from around the world,” Jeff Trang, National Test Pilot School CEO, said in the release. “The PILOT Act provides critical legislation that will enable NTPS to better complement the U.S. military Test Pilot Schools, by increasing training capacity and creating training opportunities not otherwise available for civil servants and civilian flight test professionals.”

Trang added: “Congressman Whitesides understands that this legislation will play a key role in accelerating DoD’s flight test activities, essential to its efforts in fast-tracking state-of-the-art capabilities to the operational warfighter. I look forward to continued collaboration with the congressman in supporting the local flight test community at Edwards AFB, USAF Plant 42, and defense partners across the Antelope Valley.”

The legislation directs the Department of Defense to review whether the number of civilian test pilots meets their current test flight needs and look into ways to expand opportunities for graduates of accredited civilian flight schools.