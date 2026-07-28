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Photos: Sgt. Pepper Beatles Tribute

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Members of the Sgt. Pepper Beatles Tribute band perform during the Valencia Marketplace Summer Concert Series on Friday, July 24, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal
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Bringing back the 1960s, the Sgt. Pepper Beatles Tribute Band came back to the 2026 Valencia Marketplace Concert Series on Friday to play many Beatles hits throughout the decade.
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Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

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