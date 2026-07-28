Photos: Saugus Food Drive

Members of the Saugus High School Varsity Football team organized a food drive Saturday morning to collect donated items for the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry.
Habeba Mostafa
Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].