City suggests ways to beat the heat 

News release

With an excessive heat forecast expected to impact the region over the next 10 days, according to the National Weather Service, the city of Santa Clarita is encouraging residents to take precautions to stay safe and cool.

Residents looking for relief from the heat can visit several city facilities and community resources that are open daily to the public, said a news release from the city.

City of Santa Clarita Public Library branches, community centers and other public facilities offer air-conditioned spaces where residents can escape the heat during normal business hours.

Residents can also enjoy open play at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex (20870 Centre Pointe Parkway), along with swimming at city pools and visiting other recreational facilities to stay cool and comfortable throughout the heat.

Additionally, residents can head over to The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center to cool off in the chilly 54-degree facility.

Residents are also encouraged to visit the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center (20850 Centre Pointe Parkway) or any of the six other City pools during recreational swim programs to beat the heat and enjoy the cool water. To view pool locations and hours, visit SantaClarita.gov/Aquatics or call 661-250-3740.

Residents who need transportation to access these facilities can use the city’s transit services, which provide air-conditioned rides throughout the Santa Clarita Valley. For more information, visit SantaClaritaTransit.com.

Residents are also advised to recognize the risks associated with high temperatures and take precautions to stay safe throughout the summer months:

Drink plenty of cool water and stay hydrated throughout the day.

Wear loose, light-colored clothing and wear sunscreen and a hat for protection.

If you work or play outside, take frequent breaks to hydrate and cool off in the shade.

Schedule outdoor activities during cooler times of the day, such as the early morning or evening.

For more information on city facilities, visit SantaClarita.gov/Recreation/Facilities.