Deputies: Domestic incident leads to pedestrian-involved collision 

A man was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence following an altercation between a couple on Wednesday afternoon in Canyon Country, according to a spokesman with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Initial reports indicated that fire and law enforcement personnel responded to a report of a possible assault with a deadly weapon in the area of Sand Canyon Road and West Sierra Highway at approximately 2:38 p.m., according to first responder radio dispatch traffic.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department was dispatched to the area to a report of a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision, said Public Information Officer Pauline McGee of the Fire Department.

In a follow-up phone call with The Signal, Sgt. Mourad Kabanjian of the SCV Sheriff’s Station stated the incident stemmed from a disagreement between a boyfriend and girlfriend.

The girlfriend was standing near the vehicle, when the boyfriend hit her with the vehicle unintentionally, Kabanjian added. The boyfriend was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence.

According to preliminary information, deputies also responded, and fire personnel staged in the area before being cleared to enter, according to McGee.

L.A. County Fire Department spokesman Keith Navarre said no injuries or transports were reported

First responder radio dispatch traffic indicated that a possible assault with a deadly weapon occurred in the area where a gray pickup truck intentionally ran over a woman.